Some Estimates Suggest Up to 41% of COVID-19 Patients Show No Symptoms - WHO Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Some estimates suggest that between 6 percent and 41 percent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organziation (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove said Tuesday.

"There are some estimates that suggest that anywhere between 6 percent of the population and 41 percent of the population may be infected, but not have a symptoms within a point estimate of around 16 percent. I don't want to get too technical, but that we do know that some people who are asymptomatic or some people who don't have symptoms can transmit the virus on," van Kerkhove said.

The WHO expert explained that she had used the phrase "very rare" regarding the asymptomatic transmission because she was referring to a few studies that look at the issue.

"I wasn't stating a policy of WHO or anything like that.

I was just trying to articulate what we know. And in that I use the phrase 'very rare'. And I think that that's misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I've also refered to some data that isn't published," van Kerkhove said.

The number of asymptomatic people that can transmit the disease is still "a major unknown."

"And there's a big range from the different models, depending on how the models are done, where they've done, from which country. But some estimates of around 40 percent of transmission may be due to asymptomatic, but those are from models," the expert added.

The SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted when sneezing or coughing, potentially as an airborne aerosol and by contact.