Some EU Ambassadors In Belarus Recalled For Consultations - Warsaw

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Several EU ambassadors have been recalled from Belarus for consultations, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Monday.

Earlier this month Minsk said that Poland and Lithuania were told to reduce diplomatic staff from 50 to 18 and from 25 to 14 respectively. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said this this was due to hostile attitudes and meddling by these two EU states. Warsaw and Vilnius initially said they would not follow the recommendation and will neither recall ambassadors nor reduce staff in Minsk, but Lithuania later recalled its ambassador for consultations.

"In coordination with the @eu_eeas & MS, we've made a joint decision to recall for consultations some of the ambassadors accredited to Belarus.

I'd like to thank all EU partners for an unequivocal expression of solidarity with [Poland]&[Lithuania]. Support for Belarusians and their efforts to democratize the country remains a priority to us. We need communication channels open to stand by those who fight for an independent, sovereign and democratic Belarus. All attempts to stigmatize any EU MS state will be met with a straightforward, reciprocal response," the minister said on Twitter.

He did not specify whether the Polish ambassador would be recalled.

