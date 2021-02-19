Some EU Countries Submit Proposals on Anti-Russia Sanctions, No Consensus Yet - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Some European Union member states have submitted their proposals on anti-Russia sanctions regarding the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but the bloc lacks consensus on the issue so far, the EU source told reporters on Friday.

According to the source, some EU countries have made proposals in the past few days, and the bloc is discussing personal sanctions against Russian citizens.

The source added that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell intends to discuss with EU ministers if they formally agree on new sanctions against Moscow on Monday. The source explained that it is not yet known if Borrell will propose any sanctions himself.

The source also said that the potential sanctions are likely to be adopted within the framework of a new directive on human rights and will target people whom the EU considers responsible for the arrest of Navalny.