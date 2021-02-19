UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some EU Countries Submit Proposals On Anti-Russia Sanctions, No Consensus Yet - Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Some EU Countries Submit Proposals on Anti-Russia Sanctions, No Consensus Yet - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Some European Union member states have submitted their proposals on anti-Russia sanctions regarding the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but the bloc lacks consensus on the issue so far, the EU source told reporters on Friday.

According to the source, some EU countries have made proposals in the past few days, and the bloc is discussing personal sanctions against Russian citizens.

The source added that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell intends to discuss with EU ministers if they formally agree on new sanctions against Moscow on Monday. The source explained that it is not yet known if Borrell will propose any sanctions himself.

The source also said that the potential sanctions are likely to be adopted within the framework of a new directive on human rights and will target people whom the EU considers responsible for the arrest of Navalny.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO seeks $1.96 billion for 2021 Strategic Plan fo ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah rolls out COVID-19 massive campaign via dr ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Affairs opens two mosques in Kalba

45 minutes ago

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

2 hours ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

2 hours ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.