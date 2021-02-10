UrduPoint.com
Some EU Lawmakers Criticize Brussels For Refusing Russia's Sputnik V Over Politics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Some European lawmakers on Wednesday slammed the EU authorities for its handling of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, as well as accused them of refusing to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for ideological reasons

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Some European lawmakers on Wednesday slammed the EU authorities for its handling of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, as well as accused them of refusing to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for ideological reasons.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament held debates on the bloc's vaccination strategy.

"Hungary has decided do directly order two million doses of the Russian vaccine, which you decided to ignore for ideological reasons," French lawmaker Jordan Bardella from the Identity and Democracy group said, addressing the head of the European Commission and the health commissioner, and accusing the EU "technocracy" of "obvious incompetence."

His colleague from the same group, Nicolas Bay, asked why the European Union has been imposing sanctions on Russia for seven years, to its own detriment, and then has to ask for the Russian vaccine after having questioned its effectiveness.

"[The EU] has to request the Sputnik V vaccine after it has been voicing doubts regarding its effectiveness for some time," Bay said.

The EU signed contracts with six coronavirus vaccine manufacturers. Thanks to these contracts, the EU countries will have access to over 2.3 billion doses of vaccines. The EU expects around 70 percent of European citizens to be vaccinated by the end of summer.

Nevertheless, in recent weeks, the EU faced shipment delays and reductions in the number of doses that were initially agreed upon with AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, Hungary has become the first EU member state to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

