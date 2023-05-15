UrduPoint.com

Some EU States Oppose Russia Sanctions For Fear Of Their Impact On Bloc - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Some EU member states oppose sanctions against Russia because they fear the measures imposed could backfire on the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Some EU member states oppose sanctions against Russia because they fear the measures imposed could backfire on the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Some member states are not convinced of the sanctions (against Russia). They blame the sanctions, they don't block it, they vote in favor, but when they discuss politically, they say, 'I am against it, we should not do it.' Why not? 'Because it backslashes against us,'" Borrell said during a high-level policy dialogue held by the European Policy Centre.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine and increased pressure on other states that cooperate with Moscow.

They have also threatened to impose secondary sanctions on countries that allegedly help Moscow evade restrictions.

On May 8, the European Commission confirmed that the proposal for the 11th package of sanctions against Russia had been sent to EU member states. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it will allow EU states to ban the export of a number of goods to third countries if they are suspected of being involved in circumventing sanctions against Moscow.

