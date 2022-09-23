UrduPoint.com

Some EU States Propose To Ban Use Of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Reports

Published September 23, 2022

Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) A number of EU countries are going to propose to include ban on the use of the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) products and restrict nuclear energy cooperation with Moscow in a new sanctions package against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Poland, Ireland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania plan to introduce a ban on Russian LNG as part of new EU sanctions against Russia, as well as put restrictions on nuclear energy cooperation, according to a document obtained by the news agency.

Another measures that could possibly be proposed by this group of EU countries include a ban on transfer of US Dollar banknotes to Russia and stricter control over transactions of crypto assets, Bloomberg wrote.

