UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some European Countries Propose Letting Foreigners Into Russia For Vaccination - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:01 PM

Some European Countries Propose Letting Foreigners Into Russia for Vaccination - Kremlin

Representatives of some European countries have put forward initiatives to allow the entrance of foreigners into Russia for COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Representatives of some European countries have put forward initiatives to allow the entrance of foreigners into Russia for COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There have already been initiatives regarding the need to think about whether it is possible to provide foreigners with the opportunity to come to us [Russia], one way or another, and get vaccinated here. There have been such initiatives. They were even, let's say, from representatives of some European countries," Peskov told reporters, adding that the "overwhelming majority" of countries worldwide are seeing problems with their vaccination campaigns.

The spokesman also said that the Russian government's response center will decide whether foreigners should be allowed to come to Russia for vaccination.

"As for the issue of organizing the entry of foreigners here for vaccination, then, probably, this is an issue for the government's response center, which is headed by [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova," Peskov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin will be guided by the decisions and recommendations made by the government response center.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation, Emirates sign MoU to furt ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador appreciates nationwide Polio I ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Export More COVID-19 Vaccine When It Sca ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Still Sees Minsk Accords as Only Basis for ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia launches online learning program amid COVI ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA completes public hearings into FCA, Quarterl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.