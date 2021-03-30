Some European Countries Propose Letting Foreigners Into Russia for Vaccination - Kremlin

Representatives of some European countries have put forward initiatives to allow the entrance of foreigners into Russia for COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Representatives of some European countries have put forward initiatives to allow the entrance of foreigners into Russia for COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There have already been initiatives regarding the need to think about whether it is possible to provide foreigners with the opportunity to come to us [Russia], one way or another, and get vaccinated here. There have been such initiatives. They were even, let's say, from representatives of some European countries," Peskov told reporters, adding that the "overwhelming majority" of countries worldwide are seeing problems with their vaccination campaigns.

The spokesman also said that the Russian government's response center will decide whether foreigners should be allowed to come to Russia for vaccination.

"As for the issue of organizing the entry of foreigners here for vaccination, then, probably, this is an issue for the government's response center, which is headed by [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova," Peskov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin will be guided by the decisions and recommendations made by the government response center.