'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May Increase Mortality Degree - Johnson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:12 PM

There is evidence that the new variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK last month, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) There is evidence that the new variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK last month, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We have been informed today that, in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the South East, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," Johnson told a press briefing.

"All current evidence continues to show that both the vaccines we are currently using remain effective, both against the old variant and this new variant," the prime minister added.

