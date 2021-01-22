UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Some Evidence' UK Coronavirus Strain More Deadly: PM Johnson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:12 PM

'Some evidence' UK coronavirus strain more deadly: PM Johnson

There is "some evidence" that the new strain of coronavirus identified in Britain is not only more transmissible but also more deadly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :There is "some evidence" that the new strain of coronavirus identified in Britain is not only more transmissible but also more deadly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.

"It also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant... may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," he said at a Downing Street press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

30 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

45 minutes ago

'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May ..

3 minutes ago

Vawda asks PML-N leader to disclose misuse of huge ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Mahmood Saleem appointed VC, Mir Chakir Univers ..

3 minutes ago

Vk.com Says Banned Groups Calling for Unauthorized ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.