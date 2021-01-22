'Some evidence' UK coronavirus strain more deadly: PM Johnson

There is "some evidence" that the new strain of coronavirus identified in Britain is not only more transmissible but also more deadly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :There is "some evidence" that the new strain of coronavirus identified in Britain is not only more transmissible but also more deadly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.

"It also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant... may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," he said at a Downing Street press conference.