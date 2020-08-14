UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Facilities At Minsk Tractor Factory Stop Work As Employees Rally - Representative

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

Some Facilities at Minsk Tractor Factory Stop Work as Employees Rally - Representative

Some facilities of the Minsk Tractor Factory (MTZ) stopped work on Friday because workers went on an unauthorized rally, a representative of the company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Some facilities of the Minsk Tractor Factory (MTZ) stopped work on Friday because workers went on an unauthorized rally, a representative of the company told Sputnik.

"Due to an unauthorized rally of the staff, some workshops at the factory have suspended work.

It is impossibly to determine which ones at the moment," the representative said, adding that it was just as unclear how long the strike would last or what the demands were.

Related Topics

Company Minsk

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

14 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

26 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

32 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

56 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.