Some Facilities at Minsk Tractor Factory Stop Work as Employees Rally - Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Some facilities of the Minsk Tractor Factory (MTZ) stopped work on Friday because workers went on an unauthorized rally, a representative of the company told Sputnik.

"Due to an unauthorized rally of the staff, some workshops at the factory have suspended work.

It is impossibly to determine which ones at the moment," the representative said, adding that it was just as unclear how long the strike would last or what the demands were.