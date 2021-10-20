UrduPoint.com

Some FBI Agents Leave Deripaska Relatives' Home In Washington

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Some FBI Agents Leave Deripaska Relatives' Home in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Almost a dozen FBI agents have left the Washington home of relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska after at least seven hours of search, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Some of the agents are seen carrying large cases out of the house, while some of the stuff they bring out is just trash, like empty water bottles.

One of the FBI agents took the camera gear out of the house.

The equipment was used to film outside and inside throughout the day.

Some FBI agents remain outside the building as well as inside.

FBI agents told reporters about half an hour ago that the search would continue for a couple more hours.

A Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI is conducting searches of the homes of Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York in connection with US sanctions. The FBI and US Justice Department have declined to comment on the details of the probe.

