Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Some Foreigners, Including US Citizens, Detained in Afghanistan - Taliban's Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A number of foreigners, including US citizens, have been detained in Afghanistan for various reasons, including "security issues," Zabihullah Mujahid, the main spokesman for the country's administration installed by Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) said.

Mujahid did not clarify the exact number of the detained, but said that the decision about the detainees will be made by the country's interim government and that they will be released if proven not guilty.

"The people who are (suspected) of being involved in security issues or issues which are against our law, and law of living in Afghanistan, have been detained.

We investigate and see how many of them were criminals. If they were not proven criminals, they will be released but if they are criminals, then we will seek a solution," the spokesman said in an interview with Afghanistan's TOLOnews tv channel on Sunday.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September of that year, the group formed a new government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

