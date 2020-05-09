Some Groups of Russians Must Self-Isolate at All Stages of Easing Restrictions - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russian citizens, who face a high risk to have a severe form of COVID-19, must remain in self-isolation at all stages of the restrictions' ease, the national consumer rights watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said.

"At all stages, the self-isolation regime for people with a high risk of a severe [COVID-19] form (people aged 65 and more and with chronic diseases, especially with cardiovascular, respiratory illnesses and diabetes) as well as taking additional precaution measures while leaving home will be mandatory," the Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on late Friday.

The watchdog stressed that wearing face masks and social distancing would also be mandatory at all stages of the restrictions' gradual withdrawal.

The Rospotrebnadzor added that enterprises should allow their employees to work remotely until the full withdrawal of restrictions if such a format of work is possible.