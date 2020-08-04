UrduPoint.com
Some Houses Destroyed In Blast In Beirut, People May Be Under Rubble - ICRC Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Some Houses Destroyed in Blast in Beirut, People May Be Under Rubble - ICRC Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Several houses were destroyed in the Lebanese capital ща Beirut as a result of a powerful explosion; there may be people under rubble, an employee of the Red Cross told Sputnik.

"There are many wounded, first of all because of the glass.

Closer to the port, several houses have been destroyed, there, according to our information, there may be people under the rubble," the source said.

A ccording to the correspondent, dozens of Beirut residents were injured in the blast. Ambulances are transporting the wounded from the Zaytuna Bay area and neighboring quarters, there are mostly shrapnel wounds.

Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources in the security services, that there had been two explosions in the Lebanese capital, as the powerful blast was preceded by a small explosion.

