UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some IAEA Member States Use Every Opportunity To Escalate Tensions Around Iran - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

Some IAEA Member States Use Every Opportunity to Escalate Tensions Around Iran - Ryabkov

Some of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member states, including those being part of the board of governors, act counterproductively and use every opportunity to aggravate tensions around Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Some of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member states, including those being part of the board of governors, act counterproductively and use every opportunity to aggravate tensions around Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The IAEA monitors the situation and releases reports. Unfortunately, the reports are instantly made public. We have repeatedly said that we believe this is wrong.

Delegations in Vienna and experts should have an opportunity to discuss issues before they are made public. Some influential forces, including among the members of the IAEA Board of Governors, are interested in using every opportunity ... to escalate the situation, create some extra hype and use it all to put pressure on Tehran, which we believe is counterproductive. We say this directly," Ryabkov said.

Earlier, Ryabkov expressed concerns over the fact that confidential documents are often leaked from the IAEA Secretariat.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Vienna Tehran All From

Recent Stories

Update on Pakistan women’s tour to Zimbabwe

15 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami kicks off ski world champs with super- ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways to repair around 472 non-functio ..

22 seconds ago

Terrorists Preparing Militants for Attacks in Russ ..

26 seconds ago

FUJAIRAH DATA: Stocks of oil products hit 2-month ..

31 minutes ago

Svitolina stops giant-killer Gauff, 16, at Austral ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.