Some IAEA Member States Use Every Opportunity to Escalate Tensions Around Iran - Ryabkov

Some of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member states, including those being part of the board of governors, act counterproductively and use every opportunity to aggravate tensions around Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

"The IAEA monitors the situation and releases reports. Unfortunately, the reports are instantly made public. We have repeatedly said that we believe this is wrong.

Delegations in Vienna and experts should have an opportunity to discuss issues before they are made public. Some influential forces, including among the members of the IAEA Board of Governors, are interested in using every opportunity ... to escalate the situation, create some extra hype and use it all to put pressure on Tehran, which we believe is counterproductive. We say this directly," Ryabkov said.

Earlier, Ryabkov expressed concerns over the fact that confidential documents are often leaked from the IAEA Secretariat.