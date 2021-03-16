UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Illegal Migrants Caught On US-Mexico Border Found On Terrorist Watchlist- Congressman

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Some Illegal Migrants Caught on US-Mexico Border Found on Terrorist Watchlist- Congressman

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Some migrants entering the United States illegally via  the country's southern border have been placed earlier on the US terrorist watchlist, US House Homeland Security ranking Republican John Katko said on Monday.

"People they've caught in the last few days over there in monument three [in El Paso sector] have been on the terror watchlist, individuals they have on a watchlist for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border," Katko told reporters after inspecting US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations at the border town of El Paso, Texas.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that some of the recently-apprehended illegal migrants on the terrorist watchlist are from Iran, Yemen and Sri Lanka.

McCarthy mentioned that some Chinese migrants have also been apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States through the US border with Mexico.

Recent data from CBP shows that 100,441 undocumented migrants that were apprehended at the US southern border in February, a significant increase from the 78,442 migrants apprehended in January.

A total of 396,958 undocumented migrants have been apprehended at the US southern border in fiscal year 2021, which began in October.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Minority Sri Lanka China Yemen El Paso United States Mexico January February October Border From

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

15 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

16 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

16 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

16 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

16 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.