Some Illegal Migrants Caught on US-Mexico Border Found on Terrorist Watchlist- Congressman

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Some migrants entering the United States illegally via the country's southern border have been placed earlier on the US terrorist watchlist, US House Homeland Security ranking Republican John Katko said on Monday.

"People they've caught in the last few days over there in monument three [in El Paso sector] have been on the terror watchlist, individuals they have on a watchlist for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border," Katko told reporters after inspecting US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations at the border town of El Paso, Texas.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that some of the recently-apprehended illegal migrants on the terrorist watchlist are from Iran, Yemen and Sri Lanka.

McCarthy mentioned that some Chinese migrants have also been apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States through the US border with Mexico.

Recent data from CBP shows that 100,441 undocumented migrants that were apprehended at the US southern border in February, a significant increase from the 78,442 migrants apprehended in January.

A total of 396,958 undocumented migrants have been apprehended at the US southern border in fiscal year 2021, which began in October.