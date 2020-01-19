UrduPoint.com
Some In Libya Want To Derail Ceasefire - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Some in Libya want to derail the ceasefire, but the leaders of the country's rival powers  have the determination to see the truce through, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa, said Sunday.

"There are mischief-makers who want to derail [the ceasefire] but I think that the serious leadership of Libya will have enough will and will be able to comply with the ceasefire, build a political dialogue that we believe should be fully inclusive," Bogdanov, who serves as the deputy foreign minister as well as the presidential envoy, told reporters.

The ceasefire generally holds at the moment, the diplomat said.

At the same time, Bogdanov remarked that in the absence of the political will in Libya to stop hostilities there were enough weapons in Libya "for many years of war."

According to the deputy foreign minister, Moscow believes that the political process on the issue will continue.

