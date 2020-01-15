Some inter-Korean projects can be pursued independently: S. Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have their cooperation projects that can be pushed for independently from other projects that require consultations with the United States, Seoul's unification ministry said on Wednesday.

Kim Eun-han, the unification ministry's deputy spokesman, told a press briefing that among the inter-Korean cooperation projects, there are some requiring consultations between South Korea and the United States, and others that the two Koreas can push forward independently.

As for the inter-Korean projects requiring consultations, South Korea will closely confer with the United States within the framework of the international community's sanctions against the DPRK, he noted.

He said that if Pyongyang positively responds to Seoul's proposal, there will be a lot of cooperation projects that can be pursued by the two Koreas independently.

The comment came a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in his New Year press conference that an enhanced inter-Korean cooperation can help win an international support for the "exemption of a part of sanctions" against the DPRK or the approval of "exceptional measures." Moon said that if it is necessary to win an exceptional approval from the UN Security Council over sanctions against the DPRK, he had willingness to make efforts for it during the process of inter-Korean cooperation.

The South Korean leader said in his New Year address earlier this month that his government would seek "realistic" ways for the broader inter-Korean cooperation while continuing efforts for the success of the DPRK-U.S. negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Moon reaffirmed his commitment to the resumption of the currently suspended inter-Korean cooperation projects and the reconnection of railways and roads across the inter-Korean border.