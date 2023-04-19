Some Leaked Pentagon Documents 'Incorrect, Manipulated' - NATO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Some of the classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks are "incorrect and manipulated," and will not impact NATO's actions regarding Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have all seen that some of these leakages are incorrect and manipulated ... I don't think they will impact what NATO allies are doing when it comes to Ukraine," he told CNN.

The official added that NATO allies need to send even more weapons and supplies to Ukraine to help it take back positions and territories.

"We recognize the enormous amount of weapons, ammunitions, supplies that have already been provided to Ukraine, but we need to do even more," he added.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it. On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents.