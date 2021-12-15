Some Major EU Countries Against Imposing Anti-Russia Sanctions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Some major countries in the European Union do not support the idea of imposing new sanctions against Russia over the possible escalation of tensions around Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, France and Germany prefer to negotiate with Russia.