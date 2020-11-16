YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Several members of Armenia's National Assembly from the ruling faction and head of staff of the country's Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan have announced their resignation after controversial remarks from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he was waiting for military servicemen - who had fought on the front line of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - in Yerevan, to resolve the issue of those "whining under the walls."

Varag Siseryan, head of staff of the deputy prime minister of Armenia, said on Facebook after Pashinyan's remarks that he was resigning and leaving Pashinyan's Civil Contract party.

The US Embassy in Yerevan said on Twitter that head of the ruling My Step Alliance faction of Armenia's National Assembly, Lilit Makunts, had discussed the current political situation in the country with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

"Today Ambassador Tracy discussed the current political situation w/ @LilitMakunts. Both reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening democracy and the rule of law in Armenia. 'Political violence & intimidation have no place in a democratic society,' said the Ambassador," the US embassy wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

At least two National Assembly members from the My Step Alliance - Gayane Abrahamyan and Taguhi Tovmasyan announced on Facebook that they were terminating their mandates after Pashinyan's remarks.

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said on Facebook that one National Assembly member from the My Step Alliance who critiqued Pashinyan's statements had received murder threats.