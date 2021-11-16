Some Migrants Leave Border With Poland, Heading to Logistics Center in Belarus

Polish border, - Some migrants leave the Belarusian-Polish border and head to Belarus, where they will be accommodated in a logistics center, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Polish border, - Some migrants leave the Belarusian-Polish border and head to Belarus, where they will be accommodated in a logistics center, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

A group of migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border, which responded to the help of the Belarusian authorities, moved to the logistics center. There, foreign citizens will be provided with a place to rest. According to preliminary information, 150-200 people are moving to their destination, the correspondent reported.