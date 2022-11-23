UrduPoint.com

Some Moldovan Regions, Including Chisinau, Without Electricity - Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Many settlements in Moldova, including the country's capital of Chisinau, were left without electricity, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said, linking this to the shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

A similar situation was in the republic on November 15, when 70% of the territory was left without electricity due to the automatic shutdown of the power supply line to the country against the backdrop of shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure.

On Wednesday, at about 12:20 GMT, some settlements of Moldova was left without electricity. Residents of the unrecognized Transnistria, Chisinau, various regions in the north and south of Moldova complain about the power outage on social media.

"Dear citizens, today we have a repeat of the situation of November 15. After the bombing of the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, we have massive power outages everywhere," Spinu said on Telegram.

