THESSALONIKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A range of foreign nations are interested in purchasing Russia's Bastion coastal defense missile systems, and relevant negotiations are already underway, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"A range of nations are showing interest in purchasing it. Negotiations are being conducted, but it is too early to discuss contracts yet," Shugayev said.