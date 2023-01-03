Some NATO Countries in Favor of Increasing Military Contributions in 2023 - Stoltenberg

Some NATO member countries want to raise the limit on military spending, which is currently set at 2% of GDP, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

"Some allies are strongly in favor of making the current 2% target a minimum (contribution)," Stoltenberg said in an interview with German news agency dpa.

Stoltenberg also noted that he would hold talks on this issue.

"We will meet, we will have ministerial meetings, there will be talks in the capitals," Stoltenberg added.

The agreement is expected to be reached no later than the next regular summit, which will be held from July 11-12 in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius.