Some NATO Countries May Contribute to Process on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) NATO countries that are included to consider Russia's concerns may contribute to the negotiations on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"NATO countries have different positions.

There are countries that have positions that are extremely unfriendly to us. And there are also countries that, on the contrary, are consistently pursuing a line of continuing the dialogue, solving all problems through diplomatic means and are inclined to take into account the real concerns of Russia. Of course, such countries are able to make a very, very positive contribution to this process," Peskov told reporters.