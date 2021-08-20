Some NATO Members Request to Keep Kabul Airport Open Longer for Evacuations - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Several NATO members have asked to keep the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul for a longer time to carry out as many evacuations as possible, the alliance's chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Friday.

Initially, the United States set August 31 to be the deadline for the conduction of evacuations from Afghanistan, according to Stoltenberg.

"Several allies raised the issue of potentially extending the timeline to get more people out [of Afghanistan]," he told a briefing after an emergency NATO foreign ministers' meeting.