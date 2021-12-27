UrduPoint.com

Some NATO Members Vouch For Tensions With Russia, Turkey Stands For Dialogue - Chavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Some NATO Members Vouch for Tensions With Russia, Turkey Stands For Dialogue - Chavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Some NATO member-states are vouching for tense relations between Russia and the alliance, but Ankara always stands for dialogue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavusoglu said on Monday.

"Russia is always on the agenda of the NATO meetings. Some (members) vouch for dialogue, some for tensions. But Turkey is always for dialogue. All issues could be resolved through dialogue. The Russian-NATO council is very important for us and we think that Russia welcoming (the council) is the positive sign.

If we receive specific Russian requests concerning NATO, we will always have a constructive response," Chavusoglu told journalists.

Chavusoglu added that the Russian-NATO council is "the right step".

"Concerning (security) guarantees, which Russia strives to achieve with the NATO, any proposal should be mutual. Maybe, NATO also would like to receive some guarantees. It is necessary to avoid maximalist approaches. A consensus should be the endeavor of both sides so the decision would be constructive and positive," Chavusoglu added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Ankara Alliance All

Recent Stories

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

30 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

32 minutes ago
 National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conferenc ..

National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference on Wednesday

32 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

32 minutes ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

32 minutes ago
 Woman's body found in sargodha

Woman's body found in sargodha

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.