Some NATO Members Vouch for Tensions With Russia, Turkey Stands For Dialogue - Chavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Some NATO member-states are vouching for tense relations between Russia and the alliance, but Ankara always stands for dialogue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavusoglu said on Monday.

"Russia is always on the agenda of the NATO meetings. Some (members) vouch for dialogue, some for tensions. But Turkey is always for dialogue. All issues could be resolved through dialogue. The Russian-NATO council is very important for us and we think that Russia welcoming (the council) is the positive sign.

If we receive specific Russian requests concerning NATO, we will always have a constructive response," Chavusoglu told journalists.

Chavusoglu added that the Russian-NATO council is "the right step".

"Concerning (security) guarantees, which Russia strives to achieve with the NATO, any proposal should be mutual. Maybe, NATO also would like to receive some guarantees. It is necessary to avoid maximalist approaches. A consensus should be the endeavor of both sides so the decision would be constructive and positive," Chavusoglu added.