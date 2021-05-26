Some of Books Requested by Navalny Were Delivered to Prison, But Not Quran - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

A representative of the prison in Russia's Vladimir Region which houses opposition figure Alexey Navalny told a district court on Wednesday that some of the books requested by the politician were given to him, except for a Quran, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

On Wednesday, the Petushki district court in the Vladimir Region prepared a case on Navalny's lawsuit against the prison concerning the staff's alleged refusal to allow him access to books that he purchased.

Addressing the court via video link, Navalny said that he was not given his personal Quran. The penal colony number 2 representative responded that "the book did not arrive at the institution.

The representative went on to explain that books are checked for belonging to extremist literature within 30 days, as required by law. After that, "some of them were transferred to Navalny," while some were not, as the blogger was transferred to another penal facility in the region, penal colony number 3.

In April, Navalny, who is currently serving a two and a half year prison term on fraud charges, was transferred to an in-patient medical facility for inmates at penal colony number 3 to receive intravenous glucose infusion treatment due to his deteriorating health during a hunger strike. The politician ended his three-week hunger strike on April 23 but is still in the prison hospital.