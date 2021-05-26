UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Of Books Requested By Navalny Were Delivered To Prison, But Not Quran - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:46 PM

Some of Books Requested by Navalny Were Delivered to Prison, But Not Quran - Official

A representative of the prison in Russia's Vladimir Region which houses opposition figure Alexey Navalny told a district court on Wednesday that some of the books requested by the politician were given to him, except for a Quran, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

PETUSHKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A representative of the prison in Russia's Vladimir Region which houses opposition figure Alexey Navalny told a district court on Wednesday that some of the books requested by the politician were given to him, except for a Quran, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

On Wednesday, the Petushki district court in the Vladimir Region prepared a case on Navalny's lawsuit against the prison concerning the staff's alleged refusal to allow him access to books that he purchased.

Addressing the court via video link, Navalny said that he was not given his personal Quran. The penal colony number 2 representative responded that "the book did not arrive at the institution.

"

The representative went on to explain that books are checked for belonging to extremist literature within 30 days, as required by law. After that, "some of them were transferred to Navalny," while some were not, as the blogger was transferred to another penal facility in the region, penal colony number 3.

In April, Navalny, who is currently serving a two and a half year prison term on fraud charges, was transferred to an in-patient medical facility for inmates at penal colony number 3 to receive intravenous glucose infusion treatment due to his deteriorating health during a hunger strike. The politician ended his three-week hunger strike on April 23 but is still in the prison hospital.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

ICCI congratulates Zafar Bakhtawari on being elect ..

38 seconds ago

Federal Govt to provide wheat seeds to GB for prom ..

39 seconds ago

Juve director Paratici leaving club after 11 years ..

42 seconds ago

Germany unveils 2.5 bn euro fund to reboot cultura ..

46 seconds ago

Eight Criminals held; Cash and valuables recovered ..

4 minutes ago

Mali's Interim President Notifies ECOWAS Delegatio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.