UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Of Poorest Countries Have Only 5-20% Of Required Oxygen For Patient Care - Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Some of Poorest Countries Have Only 5-20% of Required Oxygen for Patient Care - Tedros

Estimates suggest that some of the poorest countries have only between 5 and 20 percent of the oxygen they need or patient care amid the coronavirus pandemic that often causes lung conditions in people, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Estimates suggest that some of the poorest countries have only between 5 and 20 percent of the oxygen they need or patient care amid the coronavirus pandemic that often causes lung conditions in people, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"Estimates suggest that some of the poorest countries may have just 5 to 20 percent of the oxygen that they need for patient care. Through the pandemic, the demand for oxygen has grown exponentially. Back in June, when there were approximately 140,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the global need for oxygen was estimated to be at approximately 88,000 large cylinders each day across the world. As daily cases rise around the world to over 400,000, the need for oxygen has gone up to 1.2 million cylinders ... just in low and middle income countries alone, which is 13 times higher," Tedros said.

Related Topics

World May June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

12 seconds ago

Govt committed to transform healthcare system : J ..

13 seconds ago

PPP struggling for people's rights: Bilawal Bhutto ..

15 seconds ago

Rally held to express solidarity with oppressed pe ..

3 minutes ago

First British-Pakistani author declared 'Brain of ..

3 minutes ago

FATF keeps Pakistan on its grey list

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.