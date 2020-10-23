Some of Poorest Countries Have Only 5-20% of Required Oxygen for Patient Care - Tedros

Estimates suggest that some of the poorest countries have only between 5 and 20 percent of the oxygen they need or patient care amid the coronavirus pandemic that often causes lung conditions in people, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Estimates suggest that some of the poorest countries have only between 5 and 20 percent of the oxygen they need or patient care amid the coronavirus pandemic that often causes lung conditions in people, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"Estimates suggest that some of the poorest countries may have just 5 to 20 percent of the oxygen that they need for patient care. Through the pandemic, the demand for oxygen has grown exponentially. Back in June, when there were approximately 140,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the global need for oxygen was estimated to be at approximately 88,000 large cylinders each day across the world. As daily cases rise around the world to over 400,000, the need for oxygen has gone up to 1.2 million cylinders ... just in low and middle income countries alone, which is 13 times higher," Tedros said.