Some OPEC + Members Agree to Hold Monitoring Committee Meeting in Early May - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A number of OPEC + members tentatively agree to hold a meeting of the alliance's ministerial monitoring committee in early May, the OPEC secretariat will begin consultations with OPEC + ministers on this issue this week, a source familiar with the preparation of the meeting told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that President Nicolas Maduro had proposed, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to hold a meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee on May 10.

"The meeting is planned, there is no exact date yet, it is planned for early May, after the OPEC+ deal comes into force.

There is a preliminary agreement of a number of members. Next week, contacts are expected by phone from the OPEC Secretary General with the format's members, consultations will be held regarding the impact of the agreement on the market and further steps," the source said.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on April 12 to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for two months, starting from May 1. After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million bpd for 6 months, until December 31. From January 2021 to April 2022, OPEC+ states will cut oil production by 5.8 million bpd.