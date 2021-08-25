Some Parts of Overseas France Postpone School Year Over COVID-19 - Government

UrduPoint.com

The beginning of the school year in several French overseas territories has been postponed to September 13 due to COVID-19, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The beginning of the school year in several French overseas territories has been postponed to September 13 due to COVID-19, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"Due to the serious [coronavirus] situation, the beginning of the school year has already been postponed in French Polynesia. This morning, the defense council also decided to postpone the start of the school year to September 13 in Guadeloupe, Martinique, the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, as well as in the red zone of [French] Guiana," Attal told a briefing.

The state of health emergency has been extended until November 15 in French Polynesia, French Guiana, and the French West Indies, he added.

Earlier in August, the authorities enhanced lockdown measures in some overseas territories over a rise in hospitalizations caused by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, known to be more contagious.

France has confirmed over 6.6 million cumulative COVID-19 infections and more that 114,000 related fatalities, with 24,853 fresh cases and 152 hospital deaths recorded over the past day.

