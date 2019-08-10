Some Parts of UK Left Without Electricity After Major Power Failure - Operator

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Some areas of the United Kingdom were hit by a power outage after two generators went down on Friday, the Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.

"We experienced issues with two power generators causing loss of power in selected UK areas. The issue is now resolved and the system has returned to normal.

Anyone continuing to experience a local issue should contact their local Distribution Network Operator for assistance," ESO said on Twitter.

Local media reported that the power cut had affected homes and transport system, with trains being delayed and canceled across England and Wales.

According to the BBC, Gatwick, Heathrow and Luton airports had not been affected by the power outage.