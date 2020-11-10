UrduPoint.com
Some People Detained For Attacking Armenian Parliament Speaker - Pashinyan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Some People Detained for Attacking Armenian Parliament Speaker - Pashinyan

Some people were detained for staging the attack on Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Some people were detained for staging the attack on Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

It was earlier reported that protesters, opposing the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, clashed with Mirzoyan's guards and then pulled him out of his car and beat him up.

"Some people have been already detained in connection with the attack on Mirzoyan. Not all of them have been detained, but it is important that we have already started detaining the criminals," Pashinyan said in his videoaddress to the nation.

