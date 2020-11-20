UrduPoint.com
Some People Injured In Stabbing Attack In Germany, Suspected Assaulter Detained - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack in the western German city of Oberhausen with the suspected assaulter having been detained by police, German media reported.

According to the WAZ newspaper, the injured people need intensive medical treatment.

The suspected attacker has reportedly been detained. He also sustained some injuries.

Motives of the attack remain unknown. 

More Stories From World

