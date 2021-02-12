Some People Injured In Supermarket Explosion In Russia's Vladikavkaz - Emergencies
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A powerful explosion rocked a supermarket in Russia's Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, leaving some people injured, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.
"An explosion occurred inside a supermarket on Gagkayeva street," the spokesman said.
According to the spokesman, the one-story building was destroyed completely.
"It was presumably a gas explosion. There are casualties," he continued.