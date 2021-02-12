UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some People Injured In Supermarket Explosion In Russia's Vladikavkaz - Emergencies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Some People Injured in Supermarket Explosion in Russia's Vladikavkaz - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A powerful explosion rocked a supermarket in Russia's Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, leaving some people injured, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"An explosion occurred inside a supermarket on Gagkayeva street," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the one-story building was destroyed completely.

"It was presumably a gas explosion. There are casualties," he continued.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Vladikavkaz Gas

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

8 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

9 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.