Some People Survive Plane Crash In Kharkiv Region - Ukrainian Air Force

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Some People Survive Plane Crash in Kharkiv Region - Ukrainian Air Force

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The command of the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the crash of the An-26 aircraft in the Kharkiv region, saying that there are those killed and injured in the incident.

"Tonight in the Kharkiv region there was an aviation crash of the An-26 (board number 76) of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The plane crashed during landing.

In addition to the crew, there were cadets of the Kharkiv University of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on board. There are those killed and injured. The information is being specified," the command said on Facebook.

According to preliminary information, 2 people were hospitalized from the scene.

"An ambulance took two people with burns of more than 90 percent of the body, this is preliminary information," Disaster Medicine Center chief Viktor Zabashta said.

Kharkiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kucher confirmed that there were survivors in the crash.

