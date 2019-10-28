Some Progress Achieved in Gaza, Yet Humanitarian Situation Remains 'Dire' - UN Official

The United Nations and its partners have achieved some progress in containing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, yet, the overall situation continues to be very difficult, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The United Nations and its partners have achieved some progress in containing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, yet, the overall situation continues to be very difficult, UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday.

"The United Nations also reported on progress on the implementation of the package of urgent humanitarian and economic interventions for Gaza, endorsed by the AHLC [Ad Hoc Liaison Committee] in September 2018. The interventions have had an important impact across many sectors," Mladenov told the UN Security Council. "Despite these vital efforts, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire."

According to Mladenov, the average daily availability of electricity has reached 12-15 hours in the first half of 2019, which promoted water and wastewater treatment, decreased the need for expensive fuel to run medical facilities and lowered costs for private businesses and families.

Additionally, some 450,000 people in Gaza have received emergency health care, and almost 400,000 were provided with drugs and medical supplies. The United Nations have so far created more than 16,000 temporary jobs, and 1,000 more jobs are expected soon, Mladenov said.

Despite the improvements, almost half of vital medications in Gaza are missing, making it hard for doctors to treat those injured in the weekly demonstrations, as well as access restrictions for national staff, UN agencies and other international non-governmental organizations operating in the region are still in place.

Mladenov reiterated that the humanitarian challenges in the region stem from political factors and urged all Palestinian parties to engage with Egypt in the efforts top achieve reconciliation.