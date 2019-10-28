UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Progress Achieved In Gaza, Yet Humanitarian Situation Remains 'Dire' - UN Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:28 PM

Some Progress Achieved in Gaza, Yet Humanitarian Situation Remains 'Dire' - UN Official

The United Nations and its partners have achieved some progress in containing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, yet, the overall situation continues to be very difficult, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The United Nations and its partners have achieved some progress in containing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, yet, the overall situation continues to be very difficult, UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday.

"The United Nations also reported on progress on the implementation of the package of urgent humanitarian and economic interventions for Gaza, endorsed by the AHLC [Ad Hoc Liaison Committee] in September 2018. The interventions have had an important impact across many sectors," Mladenov told the UN Security Council. "Despite these vital efforts, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire."

According to Mladenov, the average daily availability of electricity has reached 12-15 hours in the first half of 2019, which promoted water and wastewater treatment, decreased the need for expensive fuel to run medical facilities and lowered costs for private businesses and families.

Additionally, some 450,000 people in Gaza have received emergency health care, and almost 400,000 were provided with drugs and medical supplies. The United Nations have so far created more than 16,000 temporary jobs, and 1,000 more jobs are expected soon, Mladenov said.

Despite the improvements, almost half of vital medications in Gaza are missing, making it hard for doctors to treat those injured in the weekly demonstrations, as well as access restrictions for national staff, UN agencies and other international non-governmental organizations operating in the region are still in place.

Mladenov reiterated that the humanitarian challenges in the region stem from political factors and urged all Palestinian parties to engage with Egypt in the efforts top achieve reconciliation.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Electricity Water Drugs Egypt Gaza Progress Middle East September 2018 2019 All From Top Jobs

Recent Stories

People barred from participating in Chrar-e-Sharie ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine envoy calls on Zafarul Haq

2 minutes ago

PM&DC employees to get current, advance six months ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal knows people of Sindh rejected PPP: Dr Fir ..

2 minutes ago

Exhibition "Hidden in Plain Sight" inaugurated at ..

28 minutes ago

Iraq army declares curfew in Baghdad after student ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.