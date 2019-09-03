UrduPoint.com
Some Progress Being Made In Brexit Talks - EU Commission

Tue 03rd September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Some "progress on process" has been made in Brexit talks, Chief Spokeswoman for the European Commission Mina Andreeva said Tuesday refusing to go into any detail about progress on substance.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he was "encouraged by the progress" being made on Brexit.

"We have certainly progress on process because we are engaging," Andreeva told reporters.

She went on to say that progress on substance would follow "progress on process," but that would be for the politicians to announce.

"We are progressively making progress in pursuing the talks because we are meeting now more often, but I will not go into any substance because these are technical talks," Andreeva told reporters.

Johnson has maintained since assuming office in July that he would get rid of a Northern Irish backstop clause and get the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 even if it meant leaving without a deal.

Meanwhile, the European Union has been reluctant to renegotiate the existing deal that includes a backstop � a safety net for the Northern Ireland that would keep it part of the EU single market and all of the United Kingdom in a customs union � unless a better solution was found.

