UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Protesters Head To Kyrgyz National Security Committee, Where Ex-Leader Is In Custody

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:30 AM

Some Protesters Head to Kyrgyz National Security Committee, Where Ex-Leader Is in Custody

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Some protesters in Bishkek headed from the seized building of the White House, which hosts the parliament and presidential office, to the building of secret services, where ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is in custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, protesters broke the gates of the State Committee for National Security.

On Monday about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square.

They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office. According to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, over 120 people have been injured in the clashes.

The son of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, Seyitbek Atambayev, is the leader of one of the parties that lost the elections, the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Election Injured Parliament Vote White House Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Democrats From

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

3 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

4 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

4 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

4 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

4 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.