Some Protesters Head to Kyrgyz National Security Committee, Where Ex-Leader Is in Custody

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Some protesters in Bishkek headed from the seized building of the White House, which hosts the parliament and presidential office, to the building of secret services, where ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is in custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, protesters broke the gates of the State Committee for National Security.

On Monday about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square.

They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office. According to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, over 120 people have been injured in the clashes.

The son of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, Seyitbek Atambayev, is the leader of one of the parties that lost the elections, the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan.