Some Provisions Of China's Ukraine Peace Plan Can Be Key To Future Peace Efforts - Moscow
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Some provisions of China's peace plan for Ukraine can be key to future peace efforts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.
"Some of the provisions of the peace plan presented by our Chinese colleagues can be the main base for future peace efforts," Galuzin said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.