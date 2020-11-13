UrduPoint.com
Some Republican Senators Urge Trump To Give Biden Access To Classified Briefings - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

Some Republican Senators Urge Trump to Give Biden Access to Classified Briefings - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) An unspecified number of Republican senators are calling on President Donald Trump to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has declared victory in the November 3 election, access to classified briefings, the corporate media reported.

The number of senators who have made the calls to Trump was not specified, but CNN said in a report on Thursday that their number is growing.

Senate Chuck Grassley, the most senior Republican in the upper chamber of Congress, and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have also made such calls, CNN said.

Republican Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota and Senators Rob Portman of Ohio and James Lankford of Oklahoma said they too believed Biden should be given access to classified briefings, the report said.

The State Department has blocked Biden from access to messages from foreign leaders, the report said.

Corporate US media outlets have projected Biden to have won the 2020 presidential election. However, Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via a massive election fraud that he is determined to redress via recounts and legal action in state and Federal courts.

Meanwhile, the General Services Administration has declined to allow Biden to assume a transition of power process because the vote counting still goes on and the election result has been disputed in court.

