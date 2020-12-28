Some Residents of Egyptian Capital Still Without Water After Ground Collapse

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Zamalek district in western Cairo has been without water for almost two days because of a ground collapse that occurred during the construction of a subway station, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Water supply was cut off to Zamalek on Saturday. As of early Monday, there was still no water in the homes of northern Zamalek residents.

According to the local water supply company, two pipes (a water supply one and a sewerage one) were ruptured in the area of the metro construction underway in Zamalek. The ruptures occurred after a collapse of the ground at the construction site. Repairs are still ongoing.

The new "Zamalek" subway station was supposed to open in the Egyptian capital in the spring of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to construction delays.