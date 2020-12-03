UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Russian Cosmonauts May Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V ” Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:30 AM

Some Russian Cosmonauts May Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V ” Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) OSCOW, December 3 (Sputnik) ” Some cosmonauts and employees of the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center may be vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin has tasked the head of the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center Pavel Vlasov together with the Federal Medical-Biological Agency with preparing the center's team for the vaccination.

We are also considering the vaccination of some members of the cosmonauts' team," the source said.

According to the source, the members of the next crew of the International Space Station ” Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov and Sergei Korsakov ” will not be vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The source added that the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Federal Medical-Biological Agency were also considering the vaccination of employees of the cosmodromes of Baikonur and Vostochny.

Related Topics

Russia Korsakov May December Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

5 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

5 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

5 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

4 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

4 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.