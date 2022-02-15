UrduPoint.com

Some Russian Forces Near Ukraine Returning To Bases: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Some Russian forces near Ukraine returning to bases: ministry

Russia said Tuesday that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases, after a build up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia said Tuesday that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases, after a build up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," a defence ministry spokesman said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Road

Recent Stories

French group Engie returns to profit as energy pri ..

French group Engie returns to profit as energy prices soar

1 minute ago
 Angola, Namibia start talks on business cooperatio ..

Angola, Namibia start talks on business cooperation

1 minute ago
 Swiss Gremaud grabs women's freeski slopestyle gol ..

Swiss Gremaud grabs women's freeski slopestyle gold, China's Gu wins silver at B ..

1 minute ago
 More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses admi ..

More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Govt to announce relief package for lower middle, ..

Govt to announce relief package for lower middle, salaried class: Train

9 minutes ago
 Kiev-Initiated OSCE Consultations Will Be Held at ..

Kiev-Initiated OSCE Consultations Will Be Held at 14:00 GMT Tuesday - Polish Cha ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>