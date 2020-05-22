Some Russian Regions Meet Criteria of Final Stage of COVID-19 Restrictions Lift - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Some of Russia's regions are already satisfying certain requirements needed for proceeding to the third ” and final ” stage of lifting the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In our methodological recommendations one can find absolutely clearly determined criteria of proceeding to each stage. Apart from other things, these include a certain volume of testing: 110 tests for 100,000 people daily at the third stage. This is a high figure, but as of now, a significant share of the regions has already achieved this," Popova said.

Rospotrebnadzor chief added that every day more and more regions were satisfying the requirement related to the number of available hospital beds.

"It is possible to meet these criteria. The most important thing is to properly arrange all the counterepidemiological measures and all the restrictions regimes," Popova added.

It will be necessary to comply with some of the requirements that are currently in place even when the third stage of restrictions removal is over, Russia's public health chief warned.

"It will be necessary to comply with some of the requirements, these will no longer be restrictions, but requirements: social distancing, new disinfection rules, new requirements related to public space organization. We still have many things to perceive, and it will be necessary to outline new rules of conduct," Popova said.

Popova expressed confidence that it was possible to respect these rules without affecting one's life quality.