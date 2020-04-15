Some Russian Regions Not Yet Ready to Treat Large Numbers of COVID-19 Patients - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Some Russian regions, which registered just few coronavirus cases so far, lack readiness to provide medical care for large numbers of patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"We see that today some regions where the infection has not yet fully spread are relaxed and not ready to provide medical care in large volumes," Murashko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He also said that 7 scientific centers were working on a vaccine against coronavirus infection and were expected to begin clinical trials soon.