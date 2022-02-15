Some Russian Units On Their Way Back to Places of Deployment After Drills - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The southern and western military units of Russia have started returning their troops to places of permanent deployment after drills, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said that set of drills that involve nearly all districts and navies continue.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, after completing their tasks, have already begun ... moving to their military barracks," Konashenkov told reporters.