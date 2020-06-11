UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Russians Imprisoned In US Tested For Coronavirus, Results Negative - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Some Russians Imprisoned in US Tested for Coronavirus, Results Negative - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Some Russians imprisoned in the United States have been tested for the novel coronavirus and the results were negative, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Thursday.

"Some of the prisoners already tested for coronavirus. Fortunately, results are negative," Antonov said.

Russia continues to urge the United States to release the most vulnerable group of imprisoned Russian citizens whose health and life are threatened during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Antonov added.

In recent months, Moscow has urged Washington to release Konstantin Yaroshenko and Bogdana Osipova, both currently serving sentences at the Danbury correctional facility in New York State - the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova have both urged the United States to release imprisoned Russian citizens amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

As of June 10, US Federal Bureau of Prisons reported of 2,134 federal inmates and 190 staff have contracted the novel coronavirus nationwide and 80 have died.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Threatened Died New York United States June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Govt to address problems of farmers in budget: FM ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.