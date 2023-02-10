Some Sanctions Against Syria Must Be Lifted to Deliver Humanitarian Aid - UN WFP

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Some sanctions against Syria must be lifted so that the humanitarian community can deliver medicines and fertilizers to the country after the devastating earthquake, UN World food Program Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa Corinne Fleischer said on Friday.

There are two goods that are difficult to bring into the country, Fleischer told reporters, adding that the organization is joining forces to get them out because the humanitarian community needs to be able to bring medicines, fertilizers and other equipment into Syria. Therefore, it is necessary to lift some sanctions, she added.